(Photos courtesy of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A puppy named Winnie who was abandoned outside of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton a year ago has finally found her forever home.

Winnie was abandoned at the shelter when she was just 2 months old.

She was just an 11-pound puppy, but now the Great Dane/Pit Bull mix is well over 70 pounds.

The pup has a big heart and a big personality (oh and don’t forget big sloppy kisses), too, according to the shelter.

Winnie trained with a volunteer through the START program with Dayton Dog Training Club and learned some great skills before being adopted into her new home.

“Our entire staff is thrilled to share that the little pup turned into an amazing but also very big lady named Winnie and today Winnie found her perfect forever home!” the shelter posted on their Facebook page.