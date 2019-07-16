Abandoned puppies rescued from side of road in New Carlisle

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Clark County dog rescue is overwhelmed with puppies after taking in an abandoned litter that was found Monday night on the side of the road.

A box containing seven pups was taken to Pawsitive Warriors Rescue located at 1833 N. Dayton Lakeview Rd. in New Carlisle.

The rescuers returned to the location to look for the mother and discovered two more in the bushes.







“They were very dehydrated and they were starving,” said Bridgette Moyer, a volunteer with the Pawsitive Warrior Rescue. One was initially lifeless, but all the puppies regained their strength once they received fluids via an IV.

The new additions increased the rescue’s number to 30, the most they’ve ever had at one time. The puppies will be available to adopt on July 23.

Kim Hoke, a volunteer with Pawsitive Warrior Rescue, said, “We would have made sure they were safe, not just laying out there, anything could have happened to them.” She also said that abandoned pets often face the dangers of heat, vehicles, and wild animals.

Moyer said, “We will help you out. We do not want you dumping these puppies,” when asked about working with pet owners. “We would have made sure they were safe.”

The rescue center is looking for donations including:

Wet or dry food

Rescue Wipes (a cleaner the center uses)

Toys for the puppies

Puppy training pads

For more information on Pawsitive Warriors Rescue, click here.

