Squatters start fire in vacant Dayton house, 1 in custody

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in custody after a fire was intentionally started at a vacant Dayton house Monday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said crews were called to the house on the 2600 block of North Main Street just before 8:45 a.m. Dayton Fire said squatters in the house intentionally set three or fours small fires on the second floor. The fire burned itself own.

One suspect is in custody and being questioned. No injuries were reported and no significant damage was done to the house.