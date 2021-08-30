Squatters start fire in vacant Dayton house, 1 in custody

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Abandoned house fire North Main Street

(WDTN Photo/Evan Taylor)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in custody after a fire was intentionally started at a vacant Dayton house Monday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said crews were called to the house on the 2600 block of North Main Street just before 8:45 a.m. Dayton Fire said squatters in the house intentionally set three or fours small fires on the second floor. The fire burned itself own.

One suspect is in custody and being questioned. No injuries were reported and no significant damage was done to the house.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

New Orleans couple watch Ida hit home on Ring camera

Foodbank to honor cancer victim with new facility

Port Fourchon at Ida landfall

Chaparral Fire 'firenado' captured on video amid firefight

Tracking a cold front in the Miami Valley

More News