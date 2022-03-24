DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A two-story home caught fire Thursday morning, and crews were still on the scene nearly an hour later.

Crews responded to the scene of an abandoned home on the 2200 block of East Third Street in Dayton around 5:48 am. Sgt. Williams with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that no one was inside the home or injured during the blaze.

Crews are still on the scene of the fire nearly an hour later, Williams said. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.

An abandoned home caught fire early Thursday morning (Bob Flanagan, WDTN)