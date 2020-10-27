Abandon building caught fire on Fairview Ave. in Dayton

An abandon home caught fire on Fairview Avenue. (WDTN/Caleb Becker)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton fire crews were sent to the scene of an abandoned structure fire on Fairview Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that people were inside but managed to get out. They believe it was an accident.

The cause and manner of the fire are still under investigation.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is made available.

