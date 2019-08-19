AAA: With school open, drive carefully

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – AAA is warning motorists to slow down as children in the Miami Valley begin to go back to school for the 2019-2020 school year.

The “School’s Open, Drive Carefully” campaign, which began in 1946, is a reminder to drivers to be vigilant to avoid child pedestrian fatalities and injuries. AAA offers yard signs for residents, particularly in high traffic areas, with the campaign’s name on it.

“School zone speed limits are in place to save lives,” AAA Public Affairs Specialist, Kara Hitchens, said. “Motorists need to be especially vigilant during the morning and afternoon hours when school children are walking to and from school.”

Some tips AAA has provided for motorists include:

Slow down

Come to a complete stop

Eliminate distractions

Reverse responsibility

Watch for bicycles

Talk to your teen

Some tips AAA has provided for parents to share with their children include:

Cross responsibly

Be seen

Never cross behind a bus or car

Adopt a buddy system

Choose the best route

Stay alert

AAA will be kicking off its “School’s Open, Drive Carefully” campaign in the Miami Valley region Monday at 11 am at Beavertown Elementary in Kettering.

