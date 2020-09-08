AAA warns drivers to be alert with school back in session

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With most students back in school, the American Automobile Association is reminding drivers to slow down and pay close attention to their surroundings. Driving School Supervisor for AAA, Pat Brown, said with many families preferring their kids to be distant from others during the pandemic, more students are choosing to commute on foot.

“With the coronavirus, some people may choose not to have their kids be on the bus route [around] other people in close areas. So they may be having their kids walk to school more or they may be taking them to school on their own, so there might be that much more traffic and maybe not as many kids on the bus.”

But with buses, parent drivers, and more pedestrians, Brown said drivers and students need to be alert whenever they are en route to or from school, since most accidents are a result of rushing or distracted driving. Brown said while avoiding tragic accidents during the school year may seem as simple as looking both ways or driving the speed limit, he said people often forget to take these precautions as the school year progresses and schedules get more hectic.

“A lot of times, when people are in a hurry, that’s when the problems come. Give yourself plenty of time, get the kids up a little earlier, get them ready, get time to get there. Don’t be in a hurry, don’t be rushed.”

And with daylight savings time around the corner, Brown said the auto club is reminding parents to dress their kids in bright colors so they can easily be seen at dusk when they’re on the way to school or the bus stop. When in doubt, Brown added, it’s better for drivers to err on the side of caution, coming to a complete stop near buses or for pedestrians who may need to share the road.

“Kids deserve to grow up and not be injured by being hit by a car by people being in a hurry. Slow down, take your time, be observant, know what’s going on around you. And know when you’re getting close to areas where kids may be.”

Brown added a good rule of thumb is to always stop far enough back to be able both the stop sign and the doors on the school bus, in order to clearly see when students are done boarding or exiting. And he said drivers who have an issue being cautious may be reported to police by bus drivers, which could result in a citation.

To learn more about AAA traffic safety tips, visit aaa.com, or to view Ohio traffic statistics, click here.