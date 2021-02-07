AAA want you to make Super Bowl weekend a time for fun, not fatal crashes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – AAA is advising football fans to make the right call and have a plan in place for safe and sober driving.

Since the start of 2021, there have been 585 crashes involving alcohol on Ohio roads, according to the Ohio Traffic Safety Office.

AAA is offering the following tips to protect the public against drunk drivers and reduce alcohol-related traffic deaths:

Always plan ahead to designate a non-drinking driver before any party or celebration begins

Never get behind the wheel of a car when you have been drinking alcohol, even after just one drink

Never ride as a passenger in a car driven by someone who has been drinking alcohol, even after just one drink

Do not hesitate to take the keys from friends or family members who may be impaired

Use Uber, Lyft, or call a taxi. Put numbers for local cab and ridesharing companies in your phone before heading out for the evening

Be a responsible host in reminding guests to stay safe and always offer alcohol-free beverages

If you encounter an impaired driver on the road, keep a safe distance and ask a passenger to call 911 (or pull over to a safe location to make the call yourself)

For more information, visit www.PreventDUI.AAA.com.