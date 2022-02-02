DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – AAA urged motorists to prepare for the anticipated upcoming winter weather.

“With travel expected to turn treacherous, the best advice for motorists is to stay home if you don’t need to travel,” says Kara Hitchens, AAA public affairs manager. ”For those who must be on the roads, AAA urges that they adjust their driving behaviors and prepare ahead of time for changing conditions to stay safe as the winter storm moves through the state.”

AAA shared the following winter preparedness tips:

Make sure tires are properly inflated and have adequate tread – make sure pressure levels match those in the car’s owner’s manual or the driver-side dooe jamb, note that pressure levels may be different for front and rear tires, use the quarter test to check tire tread

– make sure pressure levels match those in the car’s owner’s manual or the driver-side dooe jamb, note that pressure levels may be different for front and rear tires, use the quarter test to check tire tread Check the battery – make sure battery terminals and cable ends are free from corrosion and the connections are tight

– make sure battery terminals and cable ends are free from corrosion and the connections are tight Check wiper blades – wiper blades should completely celar the windshield with each swipe, replace any blades that leave streaks or miss spots

– wiper blades should completely celar the windshield with each swipe, replace any blades that leave streaks or miss spots Keep your gas tank at least half full – keep your car’s tank at least half full in case you are stranded and need to stay warm, unexpected delays can use more gas than anticipated

– keep your car’s tank at least half full in case you are stranded and need to stay warm, unexpected delays can use more gas than anticipated Make sure your AAA membership is up to date – AAA members should travel with their membership card to call for roadside assistance if needed

AAA also shared the following list of recommended items for a winter emergency kit:

Mobile phone pre-programmed with rescue apps and important phone numbers, including family and emergency services, and a phone charger

Abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter) or traction mats

Snow shovel

De-icer

Ice scraper with brush

Flashlight with extra batteries

Jumper cables

Extra warm clothing (gloves, hats, scarves), and blankets

Warning devices (flares or triangles)

Drinking water and non-perishable snacks for both human and pet passengers

If traveling with an infant, be sure to pack extra food and supplies

First-aid kit

Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)

“Emergency supplies should include whatever you would need to keep you―and your passengers―safe and warm while waiting for help to arrive,” Hitchens says.

According to AAA, pre-assembled winter emergency kits are available at AAA stores or online at AAA.com.

AAA gave the following tips for driving in the snow:

Stay home if you don’t need to go out

Never warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area

Drive slowly

Accelerate and decelerate slowly

Don’t follow behind other vehicles as closely as you would when driving in clear, dry conditions

Don’t be rough with your steering, acceleration or braking

Avoid braking on icy roads

Don’t stop if you can avoid it

Pull over if needed

Don’t hit the brakes if you start to skid

Never use cruise control on slippery roads

Be sure your headlines are on

Limit distractions

Avoid unnecessary lane changes

AAA also gave the following tips if you get stuck in the snow or go off the road:

Stay with your vehicle

Don’t over-exert yourself

Be visible

Stay warm

Conserve fuel

According to research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, nearly half a million crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths every winter are related to winter weather and sloppy road conditions.

AAA also reminded people that it is Ohio state law that drivers must slow down and move over a lane – if they can do so safely – when passing an emergency vehicle at the roadside.