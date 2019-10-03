AAA urges caution when using pedestrian detection systems

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – According to AAA, automatic braking systems with pedestrian detection are inconsistent, especially at night.

75 percent of pedestrian fatalities occur after dark. Now, AAA is urging drivers to stay alert.

“If you use the backup camera, still look over your shoulder. If you’re driving down the road and there’s pedestrians, still be aware. The system is there to help you, not replace what you do,” said AAA Driving School Supervisor Patrick Brown.

AAA says on average, about 6 thousand pedestrians are hit and killed each year.

