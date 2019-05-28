AAA: Tips to homeowners on handling insurance claims after storms

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WDTN Photo/Bruce Burns)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Following Monday and Tuesday's historic tornado and severe weather outbreak, here are tips on handling your insurance claims if your home or car were damaged.

If home or property damaged during storm

Inspect your home thoroughly for any damage. If you find damage, contact your insurance company as soon as possible. Start taking photos of damaged property and prepare an inventory as well.

Store undamaged property in a protected place. Cover broken windows and other holes to prevent further damage. If power is out, disconnect all computers and appliance from electrical sources to protect them from power surges.

Be present at your house when the insurance adjuster inspects your home.

Many homeowners policies also include additional living expenses in the event the home is uninhabitable after an insured disaster. This policy would pay for reasonable expenses incurred by living elsewhere while your home is being fixed or rebuilt.

If your vehicle was damaged during a storm

Take photos of any visible damage to vehicles. Any vehicle that sustained damaged should be fully inspected by the insurance adjuster before driven.

Physical damage to a vehicle caused by tornadoes, fallen tree limbs or hail damage is covered under the optional comprehensive portion of an auto policy. Talk to your insurance company to see if you have comprehensive coverage and are covered.

Before seeking repairs, vehicle owners should contact their insurance to determine the extent of coverage before having their car repaired.

