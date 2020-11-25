AAA Survey: Almost 85% of Ohio residents not traveling for Thanksgiving

40% of those staying home say it is because of COVID-19

DAYTON, OH – A survey by AAA shows that 85% of Ohioans will not be traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday and 40% of those say it is because of COVID-19 concerns.

According to the survey of 895 Ohio residents:

84% are not traveling for the holiday

40% not traveling because of COVID-19

60% said they were not planning to travel anyway

81% perceive travel during Covid as a risk with 34% saying they perceive it to be a ‘significant’ risk

Of the survey respondents still planning to travel, 83% plan to drive and 16% plan to fly.

AAA said it is still expecting thousands of calls for Emergency Roadside Service during the holiday. According to the organization, last year over the Thanksgiving holiday, they responded to more than 1,500 calls for help in the Miami Valley area.