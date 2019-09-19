DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – According to AAA, it’s time to start thinking about your holiday travel plans. They say September 25 is the best time to make travel arrangements and snag the best deals.
The company anticipates roughly 112 million people will travel during Christmas and 54 million during Thanksgiving, so travel experts suggest you start booking immediately.
“Planning ahead, having flexibility, and patience is going to be key in this holiday season, for the Thanksgiving and Christmas time period,” said Lori Comer with Miami Valley AAA.
AAA says procrastinating travelers may be able to find last-minute deals, but they will be limited.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Senator works to pay out $26B in unclaimed savings bonds to owners
- State legislation aims to protect referees after Dunbar player headbutts official
- Man goes from ‘perfectly healthy’ to brain dead in 9 days after mosquito bite
- Credit card interest rates could fall
- AAA: Start booking your holiday travel plans now