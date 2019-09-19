AAA: Start booking your holiday travel plans now

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – According to AAA, it’s time to start thinking about your holiday travel plans. They say September 25 is the best time to make travel arrangements and snag the best deals.

The company anticipates roughly 112 million people will travel during Christmas and 54 million during Thanksgiving, so travel experts suggest you start booking immediately.

“Planning ahead, having flexibility, and patience is going to be key in this holiday season, for the Thanksgiving and Christmas time period,” said Lori Comer with Miami Valley AAA.

AAA says procrastinating travelers may be able to find last-minute deals, but they will be limited.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.