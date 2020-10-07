AAA shares tips to focus on the road during National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there were 13,485 crashes and 41 deaths related to distracted driving in 2019. During this national distracted driving awareness month, AAA urges all drivers to pay attention to the road all year long.

“We like to call it “intexticating” when it is involving a phone. Sort of similar to intoxicated driving. People just need to know that when they’re driving their task should be focused on driving and not everything else around them,” said Pat Brown, AAA driving school supervisor.

AAA said despite what some people may think, even hands-free driving isn’t risk-free.

Brown said, “statistics show that after you hang up the phone your mind is on that conversation for 4-6 seconds after you hang up so while you’re going down the road you’re still thinking about what you were talking about and not necessarily focused on your driving. Just because your hands are on the staring wheel doesn’t mean your mind is where it’s supposed to be when you’re driving hands-free there’s still a risk.”

“I’ve been in the car with a few people where I would say mainly they were changing music and they swerve a little bit in the lanes or maybe texting,” Britney Shaffer.

“The problem that I had is they were on their cell phone and their car started moving toward the center lane and thank god they became aware of what was going on and were able to get back in their lane,” Jacqueline Ewings.

Here are AAA’s Top Tips to Avoid Distractions While Driving:

Prepare for your drive. Set vehicle systems like GPS, seats, mirrors, climate controls, and sound systems before hitting the road. Decide on your route and check traffic conditions ahead of time. And please, finish dressing and personal grooming at home – before you get on the road.

Don’t Drive Intoxicated. Don’t Drive Intexticated. The consequences of alcohol-impaired driving and texting while driving could be the same: Put aside electronic distractions and never use text messaging, email, video games, or internet functions, including those built into the vehicle, while driving. Stow your smartphone away, turn it to airplane mode, or activate call/text blocking features.

Stay focused. Do not let anything divert your attention. Be sure to actively scan the road, use your mirrors, and watch out for pedestrians and cyclists. If you have passengers, enlist their help as a “designated texter.” Ask them to answer your calls, respond to texts and program the navigation.

Take the pledge not to drive distracted by visiting AAA.com/dontdrivedistracted.