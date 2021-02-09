AAA shares tips on safely removing your car from snow

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Overnight snow stranded hundreds of drivers throughout the region. Within the last 24 hours, AAA reports nearly 650 calls for help.

If you find yourself stuck, experts say you can safely remove your car with the acronym C.A.T.S.

Clear your path

Add traction

Tires

Straighten your wheel

Kara Hitchens, a senior specialist for AAA said, “make sure there is nothing that is blocking your exhaust pipe.” She said you should clear the exhaust so the car doesn’t fill with backed up fumes.

The next thing you want to do is add traction. “If you’re in the snow it’s going to be slippery so adding sand or kitty liter whichever you have in your vehicle, hopefully, you’ve packed that in your vehicle, that’s going to add traction that’s going to give your tires something to grip on to,” she said.

You can also use your car’s rubber floor mats. Just remember to add traction in the direction you want to go. After that, you want to check you tires. You can let some air out to soften them so that they grab better. Then you’ll want to straighten your wheels.

“You want to make sure that you’re not running over something else. And that when you are able to move when you do get the traction that you’ll be able to move freely out of being stuck,” Hitchens said.

Lastly, without too much speed rock back and forth until you’re free.