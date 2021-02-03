AAA shares tips on preventing frozen pipes during cold weather

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – AAA is offering tips to protect your home pipes from a deep freeze when temperatures drop.

“Freezing temperatures put your pipes at risk, and recovery can be difficult and costly,” said Dan Scroggins, managing director of AAA Insurance. “Copper, iron and plastic pipes can burst. A crack as small as 1/8-inch can spew up to 250 gallons of water per day, causing flooding, serious structural damage, and the potential for mold.”

AAA offers the following tips to prevent pipes from freezing and bursting :

Make sure everyone in your family knows where the water shut-off valve is and how it works

Insulate pipes in your home’s crawl spaces and attic

Seal gaps around pipes that allow cold air inside. You also should look for air leaks around electrical wiring, clothes dryer vents and pipes. Use caulk or insulation to keep the cold out

Disconnect garden hoses. If possible, use an indoor valve to shut off and drain water from pipes leading to outside faucets. This reduces the chance that pipes inside the house will freeze

If a freeze is expected, consider allowing warm water to drip slightly overnight, preferably from a faucet on an outside wall. Even a slight trickle may keep your pipes from freezing

When there is the possibility of a freeze, don’t turn down the thermostat at bedtime. Instead, maintain the same setting day and night. Drops in temperature, which are more common overnight, could freeze your pipes

Open cabinet doors. This will allow heat to reach uninsulated pipes located under sinks

If you’re going on vacation or leaving your home for an extended period of time, consider maintaining minimal heat to prevent freezing.

For more information on managing home insurance claims if your pipes burst, visit www.aaa.com/insurance.