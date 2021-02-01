AAA shares safe driving tips for messy road conditions

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Winter weather could cause a messy commute Monday after a storm hit the Miami Valley over the weekend.

Refreeze could create major problems on the roads with county roads and untreated side streets being the most problematic for drivers.

AAA is offering the following tips for safe driving:

Remove any snow and ice from your windshield so your vision isn’t blocked

Allow for more room between you and the car in front of you

Accelerate gently and don’t slam on the brakes

If you start to skid, try to steer in the direction you want your car to go

Auglaize County is currently under a Level 1 Snow Emergency. People are urged to drive cautiously due to slippery roadways.

When you see road crews out, move over and give them plenty of room to work.