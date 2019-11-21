AAA says more people traveling this holiday due to good economy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ahead of the Thanksgiving travel week, AAA is predicting another record-breaking year.

According to AAA, from Wednesday, November 27 to Sunday, December 1, nationally, more than 55 million people are expected to travel.

“People are motivated by a good economic situation. Gasoline prices are actually about ten cents less than they were last year. So people do feel that this is the time that they can really enjoy and are motivated to go see family and friends,” says Micki Dudas, the Managing Director of Leisure Travel Sales for AAA.

AAA says 2 million Ohioans will be driving, nearly 195-thousand flying, and 58-thousand using other means.

“Our statistics just mean that people are going to be traveling at least 50 miles from their home,” states Dudas.

AAA estimates this will be the second highest travel volume for the Thanksgiving holiday since 2005.

While Grandma’s house is the number one destination, people will also be heading to other places.

“The parks, down to Orlando, and certainly some of the warmer beach destinations are very popular alternatives,” says Dudas.

In Ohio, I-70, I-75, and I-71 will be the worst areas for congestion, and the busiest day to travel will be Wednesday. .

For drivers, AAA says be mindful of the move over and slow down laws.

“Bring your patience because you will be sharing the roadways and sky-ways with other people,” says Dudas.

