AAA says Halloween weekend poses trifecta of dangers, gives tips on safe driving, trick-or-treating

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With Halloween falling on the same weekend as the end of daylight saving time, the American Automobile Association says drivers, pedestrians and partygoers should be prepared to avoid a trifecta of dangers.

AAA is encouraging community members to be prepared for increased pedestrian activity, as well as drunk and drowsy drivers.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, one-fourth of all pedestrian deaths in 2017 between ages 5 and 14 occurred in the days leading up to Halloween. Senior Specialist with AAA Dayton, Kara Hitchens, said those accidents can be avoided if people increase their attentiveness.

“First of all, slow down as you’re traveling about,” she said. “Put your devices down so you can pay attention to the road and just always be looking around.”

She said drunk driving accidents could be less common around Halloween as well, if people who plan to drink make transportation arrangements ahead of time.

“[Halloween] is not just for the children anymore. Adults like to go out and celebrate too. So we remind people to make a plan. Be sure you know how you’re going to get home at the end of the evening. Be sure you have a designated driver, or there are plenty of ride sharing opportunities around… and don’t drink so much to where you are intoxicated.”

And with fewer daylight hours due to the season change and a 25 hour day on Sunday, Hitchens said unintentional changes to sleep patterns could be potential danger.

“[The time change] has a tendency to mess with people’s sleep patterns. So we’re encouraging everyone to please get plenty of sleep. Be out and about when you’re wide awake. If you do have to travel, then you do want to be cognizant of your sleep patterns that that you aren’t driving drowsy.”

Further safety measures, Hitchens said, can be taken into the hands of parents and trick-or-treaters.

“For those areas that do not have sidewalks, and that people aren’t able to be out of the street, it’s always encouraged that you walk toward the traffic, so you’re walking on the side where you can see the traffic and the traffic can see you as well.”

More tips for a safe and successful Halloween weekend include using headlights both during the day and at night, pedestrian use of crosswalks and reflective lights and adult chaperones guiding children too young to use discretion while crossing the street.

More tips on avoiding this year’s Halloween trifecta can be found here.