AAA report: COVID-19 vaccine, new CDC guidance encourages more people to travel

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With the vaccine rolling out and new guidance from the CDC, AAA reports more travelers are ready to book their next trip.

The Dayton International Airport was busy Thursday with flights departing and arriving, which a big change from this time last year.

Passengers said they’re now feeling much more confident to travel.

“I came through Detroit and it’s evident to see some of the shops and restaurants and things like that are opening up there, more people in the gates and just more activity everywhere you go,” airport passenger and Troy resident Brent Raines said.

According to a survey by AAA, 69.3% of travelers are ready to take a trip, that’s the highest since the start of the pandemic.

AAA Dayton North Retail Support Manager Lori Comer with said each week their travel advisors get more and more calls to book travel plans.

“People are now coming in to do some travel more on a short-term basis, they’re wanting to travel in the next 4 to 6 weeks,” Comer said. “They’re traveling mostly to places they can be outside. They’ve been inside, now they want to be outside.”

AAA reports updated travel guidelines from the CDC are fueling people’s urge to hit the road.

That guidance states those who are fully vaccinated can safely travel within the U.S. without needing to getting tested prior to travel or self-quarantine, unless required by their destination.

However the CDC says everyone should still wear a mask, social distance, and wash their hands often, whether they are vaccinated or not.

Airport passengers said the vaccine has been their ticket to traveling without worrying about COVID-19.

“I think having that vaccination, having developed a way towards herd immunity, it’s certainly given people a little more freedom and a little more confidence that it’s not 100% safe, but it’s better than what it was this time last year,” passenger and Cleveland resident Ken Larissey said.

Thursday, Sen. Rob Portman announced the Dayton International Airport received a $23,000 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to help make up for lost revenue because of the pandemic.

“The Dayton International Airport is thankful to receive this grant,” Dayton International Airport Director of Aviation Gil Turner said in a statement to 2NEWS. “The grant is funded by the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations ( CRRSA) Act of 2020. The airport plans to use the grant funds for operating expenses.”

AAA recommends if you plan on traveling to plan ahead and do your homework on the COVID-19 restrictions in the area you are traveling to.