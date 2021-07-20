AAA: relief from high gas prices not expected until fall

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There’s no doubt that gas prices are skyrocketing. While many people are hoping costs will go back down, experts say it may be a while before that wish comes true.

“We likely won’t see gas prices coming down significantly until the fall,” said Kara Hitchens, senior specialist for AAA.

She said the drastic increase in gas prices have come from a variety of factors that weren’t much of an issue during the start of the pandemic.

“One of them being high crude oil prices, and we know that’s happening across the world,” she said. “So…that is impacting gas prices. Also, we go back to supply and demand.”

That demand, she said is largely driving the price of gas, especially in comparison to what many Americans saw at the start of the pandemic when stay home orders were in effect. And while communities experienced some form of relief when pandemic restrictions were lifted, the increase in gas prices has caused a new burden.

“I really hate it,” said driver Thomas Chapman as he fueled up for work. “I don’t think really [anybody] likes the gas prices. I think most people, especially me, hate looking for…a gas station with a reasonable price to get gas.”

But if you’re like most drivers who still need gas to get around, Hitchens said there are a handful of ways to save.

“Bundle your trips together as much as possible. And of course we always talk about making sure that your car is working well and properly and that you can get the best fuel mileage in those cases. That your tires are properly inflated, that your oil has been changed, your oil filter has been changed, and that your air filter has been changed as well.”

While that may offer some temporary relief, some drivers are still looking forward to the day prices aren’t causing their patience and gas budgets to run on E.

“I probably budget a little bit different but I probably still travel still, but it definitely affects the budget,” said said Chapman.

“What our analysts are telling us for the summer is you’re going to see gas prices kind of go up and down. It’s going to be pretty fluctuating for this summer because we know the summer is a heavy travel season,” said Hitchens. “We don’t expect gas prices to go down significantly where you’re going to see a relief until the fall.”

