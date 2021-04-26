AAA prom night safety tips, local schools make changes to event

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — After more than a year of canceled social events some high schools across the Miami Valley are picking up where they left off.

Prom is back on for juniors and seniors at Miamisburg High School.

“We want them to have fun but we want them to do it safely and responsibly,” said Pat Brown, AAA’s Miami Valley driving school supervisor.

A majority of the districts across the Miami Valley will host a prom, but this year the event won’t look the same for students.

“We aren’t allowing outside guests this year and we know that can limit some of our attendance because students may wish to invite and date or companion from another school,” said Dr. Laura Blessing, the superintendent for Miamisburg City Schools.

AAA is reminding families to make sure safety is at the top of their prom to-do lists. Car crashes are the leading cause of death for teenagers in the United States and experts say there are many risks associated with prom night festivities.

AAA offers the following tips:

Develop a safe driving plan: AAA encourages parents to make a safe driving plan with their teen, set a reasonable time to return home and talk with them about potential risks such as driving with a passenger, or driving impaired or distracted

AAA encourages parents to make a safe driving plan with their teen, set a reasonable time to return home and talk with them about potential risks such as driving with a passenger, or driving impaired or distracted Discuss prom plans with other parents. Don’t assume all parents share your values and will monitor your teen’s actions as you would expect. Exchange phone numbers and talk with other parents and your teen’s friends to ensure ample communication

Don’t assume all parents share your values and will monitor your teen’s actions as you would expect. Exchange phone numbers and talk with other parents and your teen’s friends to ensure ample communication Limit the number of passengers in a vehicle. Parents should limit the number of teens in the vehicle to the driver and one passenger. The teens may have plans to go “as a group” but they should drive in separate vehicles and enjoy the “group” when they reach their destinations (pictures, dinner, prom and after prom)

Parents should limit the number of teens in the vehicle to the driver and one passenger. The teens may have plans to go “as a group” but they should drive in separate vehicles and enjoy the “group” when they reach their destinations (pictures, dinner, prom and after prom) Say no to alcohol and other illicit drugs. Remind your teen that it is against the law for anyone under the age of 21 to consume alcohol. Encourage teens to be prepared to appropriately handle peer pressure to drink alcohol or use illicit drugs such as marijuana by saying no. Do not serve alcohol or drugs to your teen or any other teen in your home

Remind your teen that it is against the law for anyone under the age of 21 to consume alcohol. Encourage teens to be prepared to appropriately handle peer pressure to drink alcohol or use illicit drugs such as marijuana by saying no. Do not serve alcohol or drugs to your teen or any other teen in your home Don’t drive intexticated. Remind teen passengers not to create distractions for the driver. No cell phone use while driving. Keep your eyes on the road and limit passenger interaction

Remind teen passengers not to create distractions for the driver. No cell phone use while driving. Keep your eyes on the road and limit passenger interaction Remember defensive driving skills . Teens will be on the road on a weekend night with adult drivers who may be driving impaired (from alcohol or drugs). They need to be attentive and watch for other drivers who may not be driving safely

. Teens will be on the road on a weekend night with adult drivers who may be driving impaired (from alcohol or drugs). They need to be attentive and watch for other drivers who may not be driving safely Be prepared for a roadside emergency

“Parents might want to talk about limiting two people in the car — just driver and the passenger. Kids like to do things in groups during these times but its okay to go there as a smaller group and meet the large group there. The more passengers you have in a car the more distractions you have and the more likely there is to be an accident,” said Brown