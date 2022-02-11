XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – As people prepare to attend watch parties for the Super Bowl, Miami Valley driving safety advocates want you to prepare for how you’ll get home. That’s why the agencies are partnering up with local pizza shops to spread the word to not drive impaired.

With pizza being a popular food for Super Bowl parties, stickers reading “fans don’t let fans drive drunk” will appear on carry out and delivery boxes all weekend.

AAA, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Miami Valley health departments are reminding fans to have a designated driver or plan to use Lyft or Uber this weekend if they plan to drink alcohol.

If you are hosting a party, have non-alcoholic drink options available. If you notice someone is impaired, don’t let them get behind the wheel. When you get on the road, buckle up.

“We don’t want to impede anyone’s celebration, we want everyone to go out and have a great time, but to be mindful when you do go out and have a good time, that you think about how you’re going to get home too, that’s probably the first thing you want to think about,” said Kara Hitchens, AAA public affairs manager.

In a 24-hour period surrounding last year’s Super Bowl, OSHP said there were 483 crashes, with 51 being alcohol-related and two fatalities.

Since the Bengals are playing, Xenia Post commander Lt. Robert Hilderbrandt said this year could be even worse.

“If you do plan to drink and be somewhere else where you do have to travel to get home, again, make other arrangements, so you can do that safely and responsibly because none of us want to go make a phone call because somebody lost a loved one,” Hilderbrandt said.

OSHP will have more troopers on the road this weekend to watch for impaired drivers.