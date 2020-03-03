AAA offers advice for travelers amid coronavirus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – AAA says when it comes to traveling, especially internationally, a little research can go a long way.

In light of coronavirus fears, many people are still choosing to travel.

“I’m concerned about the people that have it but I’m not concerned about it coming in to Ohio,” said Cassandra Chandler.

Chandler says she just got back from a trip to New Orleans.

“There was no one on my plane that was sniffling from it or coughing or anything so I felt pretty secure,” she said.

Right now, there are no places off limits for travel.

“Every day it changes so just know what you travel plans are,” said Lori Comer, AAA retail office manager.

The CDC currently lists China, Iran, South Korea and Italy at level 3 travel health notices. They are advising people avoid all nonessential travel to these areas- that includes layovers. In the end they are only recommendations.

“Those are personal decisions that have to be made by the traveler so we’re always here to help,” said Comer.

If you’re concerned about coronavirus, AAA says you should check your travel insurance policy before making changes. If not, you could be out some major bucks.

“Know exactly what is covered. You don’t want to make a cancellation thinking that you have coverage when it may not be covered,” Comer said.

She also recommends registering with the United State’s State Department’s STEP program to get the latest security travel updates. It also helps U.S. officials know where you are and if you can be at risk for coronavirus. It’s a good idea to check with your doctor if you’re an older traveler.

“Do your homework, research, check with the vendors, the travel partners that you have booked with,” Comer said.

She says its something you should do this even after coronavirus dwindles down.

“This is the start of a good practice to know what your insurance covers,” Comer said.

While you’re traveling, AAA recommends that you make sure to keep clean. You should wash your hands often, wipe down those trays on the airplane and other surfaces, and cover your cough to help prevent the spread of illness.