AAA offering free vehicle health inspections to get your car road trip ready

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — AAA is offering free vehicle health inspections for both members and nonmembers from now until the end of July to get your car ready for your summer road trip.

Over the summer, AAA says it will respond to about 313,000 calls for roadside help in Ohio for issues like dead batteries, flat tires, lockouts, and breakdowns. AAA says those issues can be avoided, and it starts by checking your fluids to make sure your car doesn’t overheat.

“Coolant regulates the temperature of the engine. Oil decreases the friction of the metal components in the engine, and of course reduces heat. Heat is a bad thing for a car,” says Mark Dresselhaus, AAA General Manager of Car Care.

AAA says you should know your car and its maintenance schedule. Make sure you’re up-to-date with oil changes even if your car mostly sits idle.

“One thing to remember though is you can’t ever over-change your car’s oil. You can under-change it. But you can’t over-change it. If you get it done one too many times, or do it more often than the manufacturer says, that’s not going to hurt your vehicle,” says Dresselhaus.

Even if your car starts, it’s a good idea to check the battery. Your battery could be running low and you might not even know it.

“If you’re taking a ten minute trip to the grocery store, or a ten minute trip to the gas station, or doctor’s office, what have you, every time you’re starting that car, you’re draining the battery,” states Dresselhaus.

Brake fluid should be changed about every three years.

“A lot of people think it doesn’t need to be changed. ‘I looked in there and said my car has enough brake fluid. I don’t need to change it.’ That’s not always true,” says Dresselhaus. “Brake fluid is made of an absorbent property and it’s going to absorb air and water, and any moisture that gets into that system can degrade that fluid and also degrade parts that may be corroded by the moisture that gets in that system.”

Make sure your tires have enough tread.

“There’s a reason why 2/32 seconds on tire measurement is a state minimum,” says Dresselhaus. “That’s the point at which your tires are unsafe, and it’s not legal to drive on tires below 2/32 seconds.”

Also pay attention to your warranty to see what’s covered and what’s not.

To schedule a vehicle health inspection check, click here.