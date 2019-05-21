AAA, ODOT offers car checks for senior citizens

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Tuesday, AAA partnered with the Ohio Department of Transportation and offered CarFit checks across the state.

One took place at Charles Lathrem Senior Center in Kettering. The event helped seniors find the right fit of their personal vehicles and tried to improve driving skills.

It was a 15-minute checkup that looked at things like how far you sit from the steering wheel to how to easily get in and out of your vehicle.

“A driver at age 65 is at no greater risk of causing a crash than a 35-year-old driver. However, in a crash situation, the outcomes are different. Senior drivers are more prone to fatalities and serious injuries because they are more fragile,” says Cindy Antrican with AAA.

ODOT says Montgomery County is listed in the top 10 counties for the number of senior driver-related crashes that caused serious injuries and fatalities.

