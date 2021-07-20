AAA Miami Valley renews call for driver safety awareness following death of Cincinnati truck driver

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — AAA is reminding drivers to slow down and move over after the tragic death of one of its tow truck drivers earlier this month.

Family, friends, and the AAA community are mourning the death of Glenn Ewing. On July 4, the 32-year-old tow truck driver was hit by another driver while placing a car on the back of a flatbed on the roadside.

“It definitely hits home in circumstances like this when an operator is struck. It shows the risk these guys and gals take every day,” said Chris Overpeck, a manager of AAA Fleet Services.

Ohio’s Move Over Law requires all drivers to move over one lane when passing by any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside. If a vehicle is unable to move over a lane, you’re required to slow down and proceed with caution.

“If you can’t move over, we ask that you slow down 20 miles an hour below the speed limit. This way it gives us a chance to do our job. We’re trying to get home in the evening to see our family,” said Dave Lemke, the founder of Move Over Ohio.

From 2016 to 2020, Ohio State Highway Patrol cruisers were involved in 56 crashes that were “move over” related. During that same time period, OSHP has recorded 25,185 “move over” violations.

Violators can face fines up to $300 for a first offense. So far this year, more than 2,300 citations have been issued.