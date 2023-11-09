DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Several AAA locations are accepting gift donations for children this holiday season.

Select locations in Clark, Greene, Miami and Montgomery counties are accepting new and unwrapped toy donations for children ages 16-years-old and under. All toys donated will go towards children that are in need that live around the area.

There are six drop-off locations around the area:

Beavercreek 3321 Dayton Xenia Road

Centerville 14 West Whipp Road

Dayton 6580 North Main Street

Huber Heights 8381 Old Troy Pike

Springfield 755 Bechtle Avenue

Troy 4 South Stanfield Road



“AAA strives to assist those in need throughout the communities we serve,” says Vicki Gilman, retail district manager for AAA Miami Valley.

Donations should not be wrapped. Any donations will not be accepted if the gift contains food or realistic-looking weapons.

The last day to donate is Friday, Dec. 1