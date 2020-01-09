AAA launches online driving program

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – AAA has launched an online driving program amid a growing number of teens wanting to obtain their license before turning 18.

The agency has launched “How To Drive Online,” an online driver education program. Instruction is delivered through videos, simulations, and interactive exercises. A “StartSmart” webinar for parents is an optional-add, which “offers best practices to aid parents in their teen’s learning-to-drive experience.

“Safe driving isn’t a skill learned overnight, or one learned purely by observation,” says Pat Brown, Supervisor of AAA Driving School. “Busy families and parents who want the best for their child find AAA’s ‘How to Drive Online’ sets the standard for effective instruction.”

To access the “How to Drive Online,” click here.

