AAA kicks off ‘School’s Open, Drive Carefully’ campaign

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – AAA kicked off its “School’s Open, Drive Carefully” campaign Monday at Beavertown Elementary.

They’re encouraging drivers to take it slow when traveling through school zones across the Miami Valley.

Pedestrians hit by vehicles are three times as likely to die if a driver is going 35 miles per hour instead of the posted 25.

“We really reach out to the community and appreciate when they see those slow down lights going on at arrival and dismissal times, that they really heed those notions. I know everyone is busy trying to get to work in a timely manner, but I think everyone would agree that our kids are a priority in our community,” said Safety Patrol Advisor Amy Thompson.

Parents should be sure their kids use the proper crosswalks and always follow instructions from police, crossing guards, or bus drivers.

