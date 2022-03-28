DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — AAA is helping travelers secure travel bookings through several upcoming events.

TSA Pre✓® is a screening program that offers an expedited process at the airport.

AAA will be hosting TSA Pre✓® events at retail locations beginning the week of March 28 through April 1 at 8381 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights.

“Despite flight cancellations, the omicron variant and potential weather-related disruptions, travel inquiries and bookings reflect a renewed sense of determination to get going again,” says Lori Comer, retail manager, Dayton North. “Not only are we seeing more people making plans for the future, with winter upon us, AAA is hearing from travelers who want to know where they can go right now.”

Additional TSA Pre✓® events include:

Dayton North, 6580 N. Main St., – April 4 – April 8

Dayton South, 14 W. Whipp Road – April 25 – April 29

Beavercreek, 3321 Dayton Xenia Road – May 2 – May 6

Troy, 4 S. Stanfield Road – May 23 – May 27

