AAA: Ohio fatal crashes up despite less traffic, gatherings due to pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The AAA and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are urging Ohioans to drive sober this New Year’s Eve after an increase of fatal crashes in Ohio.

According to OSHP data, the number of fatal crashes in Ohio is about 6% higher than last year, despite less traffic and gatherings due to the pandemic.

Additionally, the organization says the majority of alcohol-related crashes in Ohio last year occurred in December.

“We take impaired driving seriously and remain dedicated to promoting safety on Ohio’s roadways,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “We need all motorists to commit to safer roads by planning ahead, designating a sober driver and ensuring that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.”

AAA says that people who have been drinking should stay home or give someone else the keys. The service organization also recommends celebrating the new year with non-alcoholic mocktails instead of alcoholic beverages.

Mocktail recipes are available at AAA.com/Mocktails.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS