AAA: Ohio fatal crashes up despite less traffic, gatherings due to pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The AAA and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are urging Ohioans to drive sober this New Year’s Eve after an increase of fatal crashes in Ohio.

According to OSHP data, the number of fatal crashes in Ohio is about 6% higher than last year, despite less traffic and gatherings due to the pandemic.

Additionally, the organization says the majority of alcohol-related crashes in Ohio last year occurred in December.

“We take impaired driving seriously and remain dedicated to promoting safety on Ohio’s roadways,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “We need all motorists to commit to safer roads by planning ahead, designating a sober driver and ensuring that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.”

AAA says that people who have been drinking should stay home or give someone else the keys. The service organization also recommends celebrating the new year with non-alcoholic mocktails instead of alcoholic beverages.

Mocktail recipes are available at AAA.com/Mocktails.