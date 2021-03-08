AAA expert: Gas prices expected to increase before drivers see relief at the pump

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Gas prices are already on the rise, but it looks there may be more increases in the foreseeable future.

“Consumers, this means sustained higher prices for the spring, with the national average having the potential to hit $2.90 or even $2.95 before seeing some relief this summer,” said Cindy Antrican, public affairs manager for AAA Miami Valley.

Antrican said the national average price of gas has increased nearly 40 cents per gallon since this time last year, right before before businesses and employee began making adjustment due to COVID. She said those changes have altered the demand for gas, but that’s not the only reason for the spike.

“Stocks have tightened and refinery utilization has plummeted to the lowest recorded levels,” she explained. Then the power outages near the Gulf of Mexico, she said, added ‘fuel to the fire.’

“The refineries lost power. And obviously they can’t produce gasoline for us if they don’t have power, and that definitely drove prices.”

So much so, one Miami Valley driver, EJ Ross, said he’s looking into making some money-saving changes for his expanding family.

“It’s making me buy a new vehicle for sure,” he said. “I ended up buying a new vehicle I think within [the last] couple of weeks, because the gas on this one is terrible. And I just had a baby a few hours ago, so it’s gonna cost even more, you know.”

Luckily, gas experts anticipate some relief within the next few months.

“I think you’ll see prices moderate and kind of level off as we go into the summer travel season,” said Antrican.

In the meantime, she said drivers can practice some of their own money saving tips by properly maintaining their vehicles and avoiding sudden changes in speed, including slamming on brakes or accelerating too quickly.