DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Gas prices continue to climb as we get closer to the unofficial start of summer. AAA expects millions of Americans to travel for Memorial Day weekend despite paying more at the pump.

Drivers filling up their tanks Tuesday said they’re feeling the pressure as gas prices have spiked from this time a year ago.

“It cost $75, $80 to fill this truck up, now we’re anywhere from $175 to $200 for one tank of fuel,” driver Chad Bowersock said.

However, even with higher gas prices, AAA does not expect paying more to deter people from their holiday travel plans.

“We’re definitely going to see a little bit more road travel,” Lori Comer, AAA retail manager for the Dayton north branch, said. “Most people will be traveling more than 50 miles.”

AAA estimates 1.48 million Ohioans will travel between Thursday, May 26 and Monday, May 30, a 6.9% increase in travel this Memorial Day weekend compared to last year.

It’s estimated more than 92,000 people in the Dayton metro area will drive to their destinations.

Comer said road travel has returned to pre-pandemic levels, reflecting people’s desire to get out, despite having to pay more.

“We’re actually seeing a lot of travel for the summer, with by car being the preferred method of transportation,” Comer said.

Comer said as prices soar, the best way to get the best mileage out of your tank of gas is by keeping up with routine maintenance.

“As long as their cars are, their engine is ready, they can get the most out of their gas mileage,” Comer said.

Drivers said in their day-to-day travel, they’re staying mindful of the trips they take.

“You kinda double up on things instead of making a separate trip somewhere, just trying to make it worth your while when doing it,” Bowersock said.

The national average gas price on Memorial Day last year was $3.04.