AAA encourages drivers to prepare for Memorial Day holiday traveling

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – AAA is encouraging Ohio drivers to be prepared while traveling during the Memorial Day weekend.

Over 1.6 million Ohioans plan to travel between May 23 and May 27 for Memorial Day. The AAA Roadside Rescue team responded to 14,400 requests during the 2018 Memorial Day holiday and expects to rescue nearly 15,000 this year.

Travelers are encouraged to have their vehicles checked before traveling.

“A roadside breakdown is an unpleasant experience to start a holiday vacation,” says AAA Spokesperson, Kara Hitchens. “Travelers are urged to take the time to prepare before taking off with a vehicle checkup to prevent these common roadside emergencies from delaying your trip.”

AAA offers several tips to prepare for travel:

Get your vehicle tuned up. Go to a trusted repair facility to perform needed maintenance. AAA’s Mobile Battery Service offers free battery testing for AAA members.

Use road maps to plan your route. AAA’s mobile app recommends travel guides and Drive trips.

Prepare a safety kit. A kit should contain an extra mobile phone and charger, a first-aid kit, jumper cables, a flashlight and extra batteries, drinking water, emergency flares or reflectors, a toolkit with a tire pressure gauge and an adjustable wrench, and food for travelers and pets.

Save on attraction tickets. AAA members can save money on attractions like Cedar Point, the Cincinnati Zoo, Kings Island, Disney World, movie theaters and concerts.

Check AAA membership. AAA members should make sure their coverage is up to date and review their coverage level to ensure their needs are met during roadside assistance. Members are encouraged to have the help number, 1-800-AAA-HELP, programed into their phones.

AAA is a non-stock, non-profit organization that provides automotive, travel, and insurance services to 59 million members across the United States and around 2-and-a-half-million members in Ohio. Their app can book hotels, find local gas prices, discover discounts, map routes, and track their roadside assistance service.

For more information about AAA, visit their website.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.