DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Springing forward and making the change back to Daylight Saving Time could cause problems on the roads.

Losing an hour means a darker morning commute and the potential for sleepy drivers.

Experts at AAA say along with the clock, you should adjust your sleeping habits to stay alert behind the wheel.

“We do see an uptick of crashes during the first couple of weeks after we make the switch back to Daylight Saving Time,” said Kara Hitchens, manager of public and government affairs at AAA.

She said it’s important to get a good night sleep Sunday.

The CDC said 35% of drivers get less than the recommended minimum of seven hours a sleep a night.

In a recent AAA survey, 29% of drivers admitted to driving when they had a hard time keeping their eyes open.

AAA recommends drivers prioritize sleep, travel at times they’re most awake and avoid medications that cause drowsiness or other impairment.

Also, put down devices. That advice applies to more than just drivers.

“We’re seeing more and more people who are walking while using their devices. That’s just as bad as someone driving and using devices because you’re not paying attention to the road,” says Hitchens.

In school zones, stay alert and slow down. Speed limits are reduced for a reason. Children are smaller and sometimes harder to see.

Turn on your headlights even during the day so children and pedestrians can see you better.

For longer trips, schedule a break about every two hours, travel with a passenger and take turns driving, and consider pulling into a rest stop to take a quick power nap.

“That can help break the monotony of a long drive and just give you a little boost to see you through,” states Hitchens.

Changing the clocks is also a good time to check your headlights. Headlights can show signs of wear most commonly after five years. AAA says check for changes in appearance like yellowing or clouding. If the bulb is difficult to see, it’s time to have the lens replaced or restored.