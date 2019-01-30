AAA busy with dead battery calls on Wednesday

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) - MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) - AAA says this polar vortex has left drivers stranded on the interstate and even in their driveways.

The most common calls involve dead batteries.

Between midnight and 10:00 a.m., AAA helped 100 drivers across the Miami Valley. That number jumped to 300 drivers by 2:00 p.m., Wednesday.

AAA says the influx of calls over the last few days has brought up some logistical problems.

"We have been moving trucks and shuffling trucks, dealing with our distributor to get deliveries (batteries)," said Chris Overpeck, the AAA Dayton Fleet Operation Manager.

The drivers themselves have been working six days a week since the Miami Valley's first big snowfall. The first snow accumulation of 2019 started January 12th.

"We are bringing extra drivers in. We have canceled vacation time if our drivers are out on it. We need to make sure we don't leave people stranded on the side of the road," said Overpeck.

Over the last 11 days, AAA has responded to roughly 10,000 drivers in need of help.

When temperatures go below 30 degrees, battery power goes down an average of 35 percent.

With the recent string of winter storms, AAA expected a higher call volume on Wednesday, especially with negative windchill.

However, the day was full of surprises.

"With all the school closings, It seems like the volume is lower than what we anticipated which is a plus. Our response times are running smoother than what we anticipated for the day," said Overlook.

If you end up stuck on the side of the road, AAA suggests you stay in your car with you seat belt on. Wait for help to arrive.

