AAA: Be cautious of heat-related car dangers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – AAA is reminding drivers of heat-related dangers as we head into a weekend of sunny days and high temperatures.

Breakdowns can put drivers and their passengers at risk. Consider carrying at least five bottles of water for every person in your vehicle, just in case.

If your car overheats while running the air conditioner, turn it off immediately.

Keep up routine maintenance on your car, which can help prevent issues.

“A lot of people think winter is hard on a battery, but summer is actually harder on a battery. The extreme heat will damage the internal parts of a battery and make it fail,” says Fleet Supervisor Shawn Cobble.

It’s also helpful to use a sun shade not only to help cool your car, but to keep it protected as well.

