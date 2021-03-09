A year since first confirmed COVID-19 case in Ohio, medical workers reflect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It was one year ago on March 9, 2020 that Ohio saw its first COVID-19 confirmed case. Since then, nearly 1 million Ohioans have been infected, with over 17,500 deaths.

“It’s certainly been a very long year here in Montgomery County and in the state of Ohio with COVID taking over all aspects of life,” said Dayton/Montgomery County’s Public Health Supervisor Dan Suffoletto. “Transmission of covid was at such a great that it really impacted everybody. That’s something that was unprecedented in the past 100 years.”

Suffoletto says once Ohio saw cases begin to grow, Montgomery County sprung into action. The county began working with an incident management team, turning it into something much larger than ever expected.

In Miami County, Health Commissioner Dennis Propes says it wasn’t easy being the states first county with a confirmed nursing home case.

“That added a huge level of complexity to what we were doing and how we were responding. It was a very big joint response between us, Ohio Department of Health, and we actually had the CDC come down and work with us on that case,” said Propes.

Propes says a year later, he’s excited with the progress we’re making as a state. “I know we’ve all sacrificed a great deal so far, but we’re almost there. We’re almost to the finish line…so let’s not slip and fall on our faces right before we finish,” said Propes.

Miami Valley Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon is encouraging all Americans eligible for vaccinations to get them. “We have more ability to be able to get folks from the community to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Colon.