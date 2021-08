Hot and humid this weekend. Typical weather for this time of the year. Today we may see a pop up shower or storm, but most areas should see dry weather.

TODAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. Stray shower or storm. High 87

TONIGHT: Warm & muggy. Low 68

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. Partly sunny. High 90

Rain chances increase this week starting on Tuesday. Highs throughout the next several days are forecast to be on either side of 90.