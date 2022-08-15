DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The weather mostly cooperated, and the Dayton Liederkranz Turner’s Germanfest Picnic enjoyed a nice crowd all weekend long.

The picnic is the group’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and the streets of historic St. Anne’s Hill in Dayton were full of vendors, German food and of course, beer.

Our own Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik helped emcee the annual fashion show, which featured casual and formal German clothing.

The location change initially happened when the group held a smaller-scale festival during Covid. Organizers realized having the picnic near the German club headquarters made sense, and the ambiance of the neighborhood could not be beat, as it’s one of the oldest German settlements in Dayton.

Dayton Liederkranz-Turner is Dayton’s oldest German organization. The group’s purpose is to promote and preserve German culture and traditions in the Miami Valley.

(Photo/Ken Jarosik)