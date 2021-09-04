‘A step back in time’ Antique Fire trucks displayed at Carillon Historical Park

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 25th annual Miami Valley Antique Fire Apparatus show is being held Saturday, September 4, at Carillon Historical Park in Dayton.

From 9:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., visitors can take a step back in time to see fire equipment from the 18-1900’s as well as other historical displays throughout the park, a release said.

According to the release, the event will also include a fire-related flea market in the parking lot.

Kettle corn and other food will be available.

Admission to the event is $12 for adults 18 and up, $10 for seniors, $8 for children ages 3-17, and free for children under three years old, the flyer said.

For more information, call (937) 855-2479.