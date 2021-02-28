A soggy Sunday with mild temperatures

Rain heavy at times this morning. Some dry hours are in the forecast for this afternoon before a cold front sparks more showers this evening. High pressure builds into the area for Monday and Tuesday as temperatures return to normal.
TODAY: Rain, heavy at times this AM, breezy & mild. High 61
TONIGHT: Evening showers, partial clearing, turning breezy & colder. Low 33
MONDAY: Seasonably cold, breezy with partly to mostly sunny skies. High 45
A slight chance of rain or snow showers Tuesday night. Otherwise the rest of the week will be dry with highs generally in the 40s.