A soggy Mother’s day with gusty winds and a wide range in temperatures

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - In honor of National Nurse Appreciation week, 2 news had a chance to talk with one nurse in the Miami Valley who knows what it means to be resilient.

Miami Valley Chief Nursing Officer Christie Gray knows all things nursing. "Nursing's about being resilient, strong, and having grit in taking on the challenges," said Gray. However, Gray's busy lifestyle came to a halt in 2019, after her husband passed away unexpectedly while taking their daughter to school.