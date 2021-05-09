A soggy Mother’s day with gusty winds and a wide range in temperatures

A tricky forecast this Mother’s Day. A warm front is trying to push northward and temperatures will depend on how far north the front pushes. Temperatures to the north of the front stay in the 40s and low 50s, while to the south of the front temperatures should rise into the low 60s. Heavy downpours are possible with one to two inches of rain possible. A few storms may develop with isolated severe storms.
TODAY: Showers likely, with isolated storms. Gusty winds, cool. High 60
TONIGHT: Showers end and chilly. Low 38
MONDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 60
Dry weather for much of the week ahead. Temperatures stay below normal throughout the week.