A soggy day with gusty winds at times

Some much needed rain will fall across the Ohio Valley today due to a warm front. Rain is pushing northward through the Tennessee river valley into the Ohio river valley this morning.
Rain will become widespread to make for a soggy day. By later this afternoon and this evening winds will become gusty with gusts as high as 30-40 mph.
TODAY: Rain with gusty winds at times. High 62
Live Doppler 2HD
TONIGHT: Rain continues with gusty winds. Low 52
SUNDAY: Early AM rain, decreasing clouds with gusty winds. High 62
Sunshine returns on Monday and Tuesday. A gradual cooling tread is expected throughout the week.
