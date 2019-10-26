A soggy day with gusty winds at times

Much needed rain is in the forecast for today.

Some much needed rain will fall across the Ohio Valley today due to a warm front. Rain is pushing northward through the Tennessee river valley into the Ohio river valley this morning.

Rain will become widespread to make for a soggy day. By later this afternoon and this evening winds will become gusty with gusts as high as 30-40 mph.

TODAY: Rain with gusty winds at times. High 62

Live Doppler 2HD

Ponchos will be needed at today’s game.

TONIGHT: Rain continues with gusty winds. Low 52

Rain will continue for tonight’s Haunt Fest. Winds will be gusty as well.

SUNDAY: Early AM rain, decreasing clouds with gusty winds. High 62

Sunshine returns on Monday and Tuesday. A gradual cooling tread is expected throughout the week.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.