A soggy day with gusty winds at times

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Much needed rain is in the forecast for today.

Some much needed rain will fall across the Ohio Valley today due to a warm front. Rain is pushing northward through the Tennessee river valley into the Ohio river valley this morning.

Rain will become widespread to make for a soggy day. By later this afternoon and this evening winds will become gusty with gusts as high as 30-40 mph.

TODAY: Rain with gusty winds at times. High 62

Live Doppler 2HD

Ponchos will be needed at today’s game.

TONIGHT: Rain continues with gusty winds. Low 52

Rain will continue for tonight’s Haunt Fest. Winds will be gusty as well.

SUNDAY: Early AM rain, decreasing clouds with gusty winds. High 62

Sunshine returns on Monday and Tuesday. A gradual cooling tread is expected throughout the week.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS