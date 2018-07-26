Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) - A robbery attempt turned into a shooting in Trotwood Thursday morning.

It happened just after 2:30 am Thursday on Salem Avenue near Wolf Road.

Dispatchers say a man with a gun came into the "My Garage" auto repair shop.

Employees were inside the business working at the time.

Dispatchers say during the robbery attempt, someone from inside the business pulled a gun on the suspect and shot him.

The man who shot the suspect called 911.

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he later died. Dispatchers say Police did detain at least one person for questioning.

The incident is under investigation.