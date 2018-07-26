Local News

Robbery attempt turns deadly in Trotwood

Posted: Jul 26, 2018

Updated: Jul 26, 2018 07:24 AM EDT

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) - A robbery attempt turned into a shooting in Trotwood Thursday morning.

It happened just after 2:30 am Thursday on Salem Avenue near Wolf Road.

Dispatchers say a man with a gun came into the "My Garage" auto repair shop.

Employees were inside the business working at the time.

Dispatchers say during the robbery attempt, someone from inside the business pulled a gun on the suspect and shot him. 

The man who shot the suspect called 911. 

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he later died. Dispatchers say Police did detain at least one person for questioning.

The incident is under investigation. 

