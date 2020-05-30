A rain-free weekend with lots of sunshine, low humidity and cooler temperatures

High pressure will dominate the Ohio Valley this weekend giving us cool mornings with plenty of sunshine during the day and low humidity.
TODAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 71
TONIGHT: Mainly clear and much cooler. Low 48
SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine and pleasant. High 68
Sunshine continues on Monday with highs in the low 70s. Monday night there may be a few sprinkles that could linger into early Tuesday AM. Chance for rain increase mid to late week and temperatures return to highs in the 80s.
