A perfect day to check out fall colors

We are expecting cool temperatures for this first full weekend of October. Today will be dry and pleasant with some sunshine. Sunday will see chances for some rainfall, but not a complete washout.
TODAY: Mix of clouds and sun. High 61
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, maybe a passing sprinkle? Low 48
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 58
Mainly dry weather for the next several days and a gradual warming trend into the middle of next week.
