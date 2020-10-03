A perfect day to check out fall colors

We are expecting cool temperatures for this first full weekend of October. Today will be dry and pleasant with some sunshine. Sunday will see chances for some rainfall, but not a complete washout.

TODAY: Mix of clouds and sun. High 61

A half and half weekend. Dry today, chances of rain on Sunday.
Colors are changing across the Miami Valley.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, maybe a passing sprinkle? Low 48

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 58

Mainly dry weather for the next several days and a gradual warming trend into the middle of next week.

