DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man and his new friend are getting the opportunity of a lifetime to head to Super Bowl 56. Reginald “Reggie” Dizon is a nurse who will be accompanying Bengals super fan Mark MacDonald to Los Angeles. MacDonald is quadriplegic.

The last time the Bengals were in the Super Bowl, Reggie had just moved from the Philippines to the U.S. Now 33 years later, Reggie is getting to experience the Bengals playing in the Super Bowl again. However, this time it’s in person. “I can’t even tell ya. Cause I really don’t know. Its unheard of. Like never really imagined this. I can’t tell ya,” said Reggie.

This amazing opportunity came to Reggie, who’s a nurse at an assisted living facility, after his old boss Amy reached out to him asking him to accompany her brother Mark to the Super Bowl.

Mark is also excited to have Reggie there and along for the ride. “It’s a dream come true for me. I’ve always wanted to go to the Super Bowl ever since I knew what football was,” said Mark.

The pair hasn’t known each other long, meeting for the first time the Wednesday before the Super Bowl. Regardless of their new friendship, Reggie and Mark already have plans set for their trip to LA. “My godson is there. One of the things he wants to take us to get is our picture at the Hollywood sign,” said Reggie.

While there’s a lot to do over on the West Coast for the two Daytonians, the main attraction will be attending Super Bowl 56. Reggie also said he’s grateful for his new friendship with Mark, and knows after this weekend it’ll be a friendship which lasts a lifetime. “I couldn’t even imagine being here. I don’t think I even dreamed of it. So, you know…I thank this guy,” said Reggie.