A muggy and wet start to the day

A cold front will sag south across the Miami Valley today. As it does so, showers will lessen, especially in our northern counties. Later this afternoon and this evening there is a slight chance of a few showers due to a weak disturbance. Overnight tonight skies clear.
TODAY: Scattered showers. Cooler. Highs near 70
TONIGHT: Evening shower? Decreasing clouds and colder. Low 46
MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine. High 65
A cool week ahead with highs only in the 50s to around 60. Chances for rain mid week.
